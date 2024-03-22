Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Bought by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,517,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after buying an additional 1,278,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,068,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,293,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,514,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,065,000 after purchasing an additional 327,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at $16,968,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $1,320,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,722. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

FLYW stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -281.30, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

