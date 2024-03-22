FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $65.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FMC. Bank of America lowered FMC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas lowered FMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $125.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FMC will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 58.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 37.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,166,000 after buying an additional 484,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FMC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in FMC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

