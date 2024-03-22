Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Foot Locker by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 115,872 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,683 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,857 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 889,413 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 209,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

