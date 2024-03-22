Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up to $23.66

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.66, but opened at $24.75. Foot Locker shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 1,635,748 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

Foot Locker Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after buying an additional 383,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,154 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

