Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 13,053 shares.The stock last traded at $10.35 and had previously closed at $10.50.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Forafric Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forafric Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Forafric Global during the second quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Forafric Global during the second quarter worth $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Forafric Global during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forafric Global during the second quarter worth $131,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

