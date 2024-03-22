Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.38 million, a P/E ratio of 127.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Forrester Research by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Forrester Research by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 580,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Forrester Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

