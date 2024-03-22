Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
NASDAQ:FORR opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.38 million, a P/E ratio of 127.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Forrester Research by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Forrester Research by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 580,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Forrester Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
