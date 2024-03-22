Fortress Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM remained flat at $113.49 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,581,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,769,764. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $450.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

