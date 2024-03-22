Fortress Wealth Group LLC Purchases 454 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PEP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,090,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.12. The company has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

