Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Forward Air

Forward Air Trading Up 6.2 %

FWRD opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $758.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 306.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.