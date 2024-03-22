Frank Slootman Sells 19,764 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 19,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $3,096,228.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,297 shares in the company, valued at $36,548,308.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $211,739.61.

On Thursday, February 8th, Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.9 %

SNOW stock opened at $158.39 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.17 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

