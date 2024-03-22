Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47.
About Freehold Royalties
