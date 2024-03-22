Freehold Royalties Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

