Freehold Royalties Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.
About Freehold Royalties
