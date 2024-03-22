Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. HSBC upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:FMS opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. Fresenius Medical Care has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 683,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,738,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 484,998 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 240.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 285,705 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

