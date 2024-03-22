FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Ahmad R. Chatila Buys 92,500 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 777,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,827.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FTC Solar Trading Down 5.9 %

FTCI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.54. 140,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,066. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 59.79% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTCI shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.45 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.49.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

