FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Ahmad R. Chatila Buys 92,500 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 777,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,827.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
FTC Solar Trading Down 5.9 %
FTCI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.54. 140,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,066. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.60.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 59.79% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on FTCI shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.45 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.49.
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.
