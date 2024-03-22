Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.26

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 5450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLGT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,942,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

