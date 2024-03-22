Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FUSN. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of -0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,405,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,989,403 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $7,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

