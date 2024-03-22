FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Cadre Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cadre in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Cadre Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,250,000 after buying an additional 621,116 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadre by 4,106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 446,543 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 35.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 311,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $5,611,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 23.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,919 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

