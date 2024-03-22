FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Shares of TSE FRX opened at C$13.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.05. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$9.27 and a 1-year high of C$15.43. The firm has a market cap of C$352.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

