FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (TSE:FRX)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXFree Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TSE FRX opened at C$13.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.05. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$9.27 and a 1-year high of C$15.43. The firm has a market cap of C$352.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.