FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Cut by Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.50.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.33 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

