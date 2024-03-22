FY2025 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 1.5 %

JBLU stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,681,000 after purchasing an additional 354,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.