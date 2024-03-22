FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Pure Storage, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Pure Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi expects that the technology company will earn $0.60 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSTG. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $58.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.