FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Pure Storage, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Pure Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi expects that the technology company will earn $0.60 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.
Pure Storage Stock Performance
Shares of PSTG stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $58.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
