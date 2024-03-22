FY2028 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Cut by Analyst

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CPG. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.79.

CPG stock opened at C$10.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.16 and a twelve month high of C$11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

