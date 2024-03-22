Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 12,342 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.06% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $22,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,027,040,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $601,159,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

