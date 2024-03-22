Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,057 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.31% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,084,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,364,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,970,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,376,000.

BATS:BBHY opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

