Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average is $95.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

