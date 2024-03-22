Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 267.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

