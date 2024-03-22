Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $23.59 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,433 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 2.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.11% of Zoom Video Communications worth $23,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $66.54 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,163.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,075 shares of company stock worth $4,534,500 in the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

