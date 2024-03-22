Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,462 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter.

VCLT opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $75.47. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

