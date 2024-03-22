Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 437.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 890,476.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 231,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 231,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 169,422 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2,607.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 146,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 636.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 125,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 95,986 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

