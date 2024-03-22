Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 16,324 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 620,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,649,000 after purchasing an additional 48,146 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.43. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.