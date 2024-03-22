Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BLV opened at $71.43 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

