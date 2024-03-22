Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.7% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.96.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

