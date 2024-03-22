Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 374 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $226.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $227.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

