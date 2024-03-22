GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $21.00 at Cowen

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. KGI Securities upped their price target on shares of GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

NYSE GPS traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,073,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,214. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,522. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

