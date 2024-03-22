Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 86,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 292,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Friday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $556.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Condire Management LP raised its position in Gatos Silver by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after acquiring an additional 75,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in Gatos Silver by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 291,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

