GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $8.37

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.18. GDS shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 422,669 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $13,928,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GDS by 366.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,878 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,952,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,630,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 707,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

