Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski Sells 29,300 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 29,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$18,459.00.

GXE remained flat at C$0.63 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 55,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,803. The stock has a market cap of C$165.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.80. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.72.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter. Gear Energy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1199262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

