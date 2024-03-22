GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
JOB opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.63.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. Equities analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
