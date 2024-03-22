GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

JOB opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. Equities analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in GEE Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GEE Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 442,300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in GEE Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in GEE Group by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 137,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

