Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $118.38. 30,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average is $113.27.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

