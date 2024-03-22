General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $174.78 and last traded at $174.27. Approximately 1,285,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,916,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

Get General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.16. The company has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.