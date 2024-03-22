Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 37,562 Shares of Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Stock

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 37,562 shares of Future Generation Australia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,323.16 ($29,159.97).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 22,046 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,683.59 ($16,897.10).
- On Thursday, March 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 19,367 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,601.29 ($14,869.27).
- On Monday, March 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 10,132 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,753.12 ($7,732.32).
- On Friday, March 1st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 22,132 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,898.50 ($16,380.59).
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 20,321 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,759.52 ($14,973.37).
