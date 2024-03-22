George T. Hendren Sells 10,554 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GMS traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.61. The company had a trading volume of 271,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,772. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.74.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,532,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after purchasing an additional 456,692 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 3,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 448,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,242,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

