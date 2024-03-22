Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 3.5%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 947,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 22,881,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DNA. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,994,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,994,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after buying an additional 17,538,752 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,645,000 after buying an additional 16,414,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $24,967,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

