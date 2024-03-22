Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Position Raised by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,045 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 57.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GBCI opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Get Our Latest Report on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.