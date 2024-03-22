Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.40.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after acquiring an additional 911,001 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,847,000 after acquiring an additional 821,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,617,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 361.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 902,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 706,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,200,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after acquiring an additional 666,478 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.