Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

GLAD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.35. 192,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,962. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $450.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.25. Gladstone Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

About Gladstone Capital

(Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.