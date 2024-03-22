Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Trading Up 2.4%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.14 and last traded at $89.59. 146,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 707,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on GKOS. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $52,784.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,113.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,183 shares of company stock worth $22,108,580. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

