Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

CO opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $164.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

