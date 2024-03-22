Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.95

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $45.94, with a volume of 12395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

Global Industrial Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

In related news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $15,637,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global Industrial by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Global Industrial by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global Industrial by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

