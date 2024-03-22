Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

